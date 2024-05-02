Bodies of 8 Bangladeshis drowned off Tunisian coast to arrive this afternoon

The bodies of eight Bangladeshi citizens who died in a fire on a boat which later sank off the coast of Tunisia while trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe will arrive at Dhaka airport this afternoon (2 May).

"The coffins carrying the bodies are scheduled to arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 12:15pm on 2 May in a Saudia Airlines flight," announced the Bangladesh Embassy in Libya via a Facebook post.

Officials of the mission handed over the bodies to the authorities at Tunisia International Airport on Tuesday in the presence of Major General (retd) Abul Hasnat Mohammad Khairul Bashar, the Bangladeshi Ambassador to Libya.

The Facebook post of the Bangladesh Embassy in Libya said officials from the embassy in Tripoli worked closely with Tunisia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and local city authorities to complete the autopsy, identification, issuance of death, and medical certificates immediately following the accident.

Among the eight deceased, Sajal, Noyon Biswas, Mamun Sheikh, Kazi Sajib, and Kaiser Khalifa were residents of Madaripur district, while Rifat, Russel, and Imrul Kayes were from Gopalganj district.

The Africa wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also coordinated with other ministries to repatriate the bodies. The necessary expenses are being covered by funds from the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, with the help of the home and law ministries.

On 15 February, at least nine died when a boat carrying 52 migrants of different nationalities heading to Europe sank in the Mediterranean Sea following a fire accident.

Eight of them were Bangladeshi nationals.

Among the 44 rescued, 27 were Bangladeshis, 8 Pakistanis, 5 Syrians, and 4 Egyptians.