Certificate forgery case filed against Milton; cases on human trafficking, wrongful confinement underway

Milton Samadder (middle) at the DB office following his detention by DMP on 1 May. Photo: TBS

A case has been filed against Milton Samadder with the Mirpur model police station yesterday (1 May) over the forgery of physicians' signatures and death certificates, said Manas Kumar Poddar, deputy commissioner of Detective Branch (DB)'s Mirpur division.

"Two more cases are being filed against him," Manas said.

Police have already sought a seven-day remand in the certificate forgery case and sent Milton to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

Manas said the other two cases will be filed on human trafficking and the wrongful confinement of children and the elderly.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detained Milton Samadder, chairman of charity organisation Child & Old Age Care, from Dhaka's Mirpur last evening.

After detaining him, the DB branch of DMP said they would interrogate Milton over several allegations of irregularities in his charity organisation.

"According to several interviews of Milton Samadder published in different media, he claimed that he had an operation theatre. We will quiz him on why he set up an operation theatre without any license and proper authorisation," Harun, additional commissioner of Police, told journalists at a press briefing at the DB office tonight hours after detaining Milton.

Milton's detention comes following media reports alleging embezzlement of donations made to his organisation and irregularities centring the care home.

The reports accused Milton of selling organs in the name of medical treatment by picking up sick, helpless and innocent people from the streets under the guise of humanitarian work.

The reports also claimed that many of those who passed away in his old age home had cuts on their bodies, leading the nearby Baytus Salah Mosque to decline to perform the bathing ritual for the deceased.

The DB chief said they would investigate the allegations.

However, Milton has denied all the allegations brought against him.

He has previously claimed to have buried 900 dead bodies through his organisation.

"He couldn't provide proper death certificates for 835 persons out of the 900 he claimed to have buried. He has forged at least 835 death certificates. We will grill him thoroughly," DB chief Harun said at the press briefing.

"He used to bury the dead bodies during nighttime. When we asked about the matter he replied that to avoid people's questions he did so," he added.

"Many victims already complained about different kinds of allegations and they will lodge formal cases. Till then he will be in our custody," stated the DB additional commissioner.

Speaking about Milton's past, Harun said hailing from Barsihal's Uzirpur, Milton left his hometown after beating his own father. "The locals drove him away."

Harun continued, "Later, Milton got a job at a pharmacy in Dhaka's Shahbagh. However, he lost his job on allegations of theft. He then met a nurse and got married with her.

"After marrying the female nurse Milton Samadder decided to set up a child and old care centre."

On 28 April, the National Human Rights Commission demanded a speedy investigation into the allegations levelled against Milton Samadder.

The constitutional body requested the police to investigate the complaint closely, take appropriate legal action and send a report to the commission at the earliest.

At the same time, the director general of the Department of Social Services has been asked to investigate the activities of such institutions and take necessary measures.

Founded by Milton, Child & Old Age Care is a charity organisation that provides shelter to the helpless, sick, homeless elderly and disabled children on the streets, according to the details stated on the organisation's website.

According to media reports, Milton has so far received three awards from the government for his humanitarian work.