EBL collaborates with IAB to launch exclusive co-brand credit card

21 June, 2023, 03:00 pm
EBL collaborates with IAB to launch exclusive co-brand credit card

21 June, 2023, 03:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has partnered with the Institute of Architects, Bangladesh (IAB) to introduce a co-brand credit card, supported by Visa. The launch ceremony for the exclusive EBL-IAB Visa credit card was recently held at the IAB office in Dhaka, attended by esteemed individuals from both organisations, reads a press release.

The newly launched co-brand credit card offers a range of unique benefits specifically designed for IAB members. Cardholders will enjoy complimentary access to the EBL Skylounge at both Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

Moreover, they will be eligible for enticing discounts at numerous lifestyle, shopping, and dining merchants. Additionally, the cardholder will have the opportunity to avail themselves of buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offers at renowned restaurants in Dhaka from time to time.

The EBL-IAB Visa credit card is available in two variants, Platinum and Signature, and both versions have waived issuance fees. Signature cardholders will receive a Priority Pass card with zero issuance fees, granting them access to over 1,300 international airport lounges across 120 countries. Furthermore, primary cardholders can acquire two free supplementary cards for their family members.

In case of any assistance is required, EBL 24x7 call centre will provide prompt support to cardholders.

Dr Khandaker Shabbir Ahmed, president of the Institute of Architects, Bangladesh, expressed his delight at the collaboration, highlighting the exclusive benefits offered by the EBL-IAB Visa credit card.

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of Retail and SME Banking, along with Tasnim Hussain, head of Cards, were also present at the launch ceremony, emphasising the importance of this partnership.

The EBL-IAB Visa co-brand credit card aims to provide enhanced convenience, privileges, and value-added services to IAB members. It is set to make a significant impact in the financial and lifestyle spheres, ensuring a seamless and rewarding experience for cardholders.

