Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and Bproperty signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) recently.

Under the MoU, EBL will offer home loan to customers who will purchase property through Bproperty.com.

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and the head of retail and SME banking of EBL and Anik Simanto, director, commercial and area operations, Bproperty signed the MoU at EBL head office in Dhaka recently.

Officials from both organisations were present among others on the occasion.