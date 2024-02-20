EBL partners with Daytona for faster remittance service

EBL has opted for the money transfer service of Hello Paisa, a globally prominent remittance brand of Daytona. Moosa Manjra, CEO, Daytona Capital Management Limited and Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO, EBL signed the at EBL Head Office in Gulshan. Fazlul Fayez Ullah, Daytona Country Head, Bangladesh; and Mehdi Zaman, DMD and Head of Treasury FIs and Offshore Banking; Mohammad Mamunur Rashid, Head of International Business; Chowdhury Bahar Wadud, Head of Remittance Business; Md. Jahangir Alam, Senior Relationship Manager of Business Development and Remittance from EBL were present among others on the occasion. Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank PLC has signed a remittance service agreement with Daytona Capital Management Limited for the money transfer service of "Hello Paisa", a globally prominent remittance brand of Daytona, incorporated in the UK.

Daytona Capital Management Limited CEO Moosa Manjra and EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at EBL Head Office in Gulshan, today (20 February).

Fazlul Fayez Ullah, country head of Daytona Bangladesh, attended the deal signing ceremony.

EBL's partnership with Daytona aims to boost the efficiency and accessibility of remittance services for expatriate Bangladeshis across the globe including South Africa, the UK, and GCC Countries.

Hello Paisa has earned widespread popularity among Non-Resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) for its consistent remittance facilitation. With a focus on technological innovation and customer-centric services, Hello Paisa has emerged as a trusted service partner for the Bangladeshi diaspora.

Mehdi Zaman, DMD and Head of Treasury FIs and Offshore Banking; Mohammad Mamunur Rashid, Head of International Business; Chowdhury Bahar Wadud, Head of Remittance Business; Md. Jahangir Alam, Senior Relationship Manager of Business Development and Remittance and other officials from EBL were present at the signing ceremony.