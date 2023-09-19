Eastern University hosts 7th convocation

The seventh convocation ceremony of Eastern University was held at Bashundhara International Convention City, Dhaka on Tuesday (19 September).

A total of 10 students with the highest CGPA from four faculties of the university achieved gold medals in the ceremony.

Deputy Minister of Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury, as the representative of the President and Chancellor, presided over the ceremony that started at 12 noon.

The deputy minister said, "The construction of Digital Bangladesh is an inspiring promise in the history of Bangladesh. Under the strong leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has achieved a revolution in the expansion of modern information technology by implementing this vision in 2021. Her dream is to turn Bangladesh into 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041."He hoped that Eastern University would play an important role in creating a Smart Bangladesh.

Professor Emeritus Dr AK Azad Chowdhury, former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University and former chairman of Bangladesh University Grants Commission, spoke at the ceremony as the convocation speaker. Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Eastern University, Mohammad Ali Azzam, delivered his congratulatory speech addressing the graduates. Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Shahid Akhtar Hossain inaugurated the ceremony.

Congratulating the gold medalists and other graduates, Deputy Minister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury said, this society and the country have brought these graduates to this stage today. Hence the graduates are all indebted to the country and society. If they contribute to the welfare of the country with their acquired knowledge, talent and thought, that debt will be repaid to some extent. He advised the graduates never to get discouraged in adverse situations. They need to remember, to reach the pinnacle of success one must have perseverance, and must possess love for striving.

Convocation speaker Professor Dr. AK Azad Chowdhury said, today's graduates will represent tomorrow. Therefore, he urged the graduates to play a role in building an ideal society, being inspired by the mantra of Justice, Morality and Patriotism.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Eastern University, Mr. Mohammad Ali Azzam, said that the country has progressed in the field of education today, its foundation was laid during the era of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. His daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also wants to ensure higher education for all. Hence she is working sincerely to build an effective educational system in Bangladesh.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shahid Akhtar Hossain expressed his gratitude to the University's Board of Trustees, teachers-students, officials-employees, advertising agencies, journalists of local and national media for the successful completion of the 7th convocation. He wished the convocation recipients all the success in life. At the end, Treasurer of Eastern University Professor Md. Shamsul Huda conveyed vote of thanks.

In the 7th Convocation 3109 students graduated from Fall semester of 2019 to the Spring semester of 2023. A total number of 10 students from four faculties were nominated for gold medals this year. Among them, two - Abdullah Al Asif of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Israt Jahan Sana of the Department of Business Administration (MBA) received the Chancellor's Gold Medals.

Three students were awarded the Chairman's Gold Medal. They are - Md Omar Farque of the Department of Law, Noor Nazlima Jahan of the Department of English and Md. Aminul Islam of the Department of Business Administration (MBA).

Five degree holders from four faculties received the Vice Chancellor's Gold Medal. They are Alif Al Rahman of English Department, Nadia Hossain Usha of BBA, Abu Raihan Bhuiyan of CSE, Marufa Ferdowsi of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) and Tanveer Mahtab of Law Department.

At the end of the ceremony, a colorful cultural performance took place with the participation of the students of Eastern University. Followed by this was a concert by Chirkut, a renowned Rock Band of Bangladesh.