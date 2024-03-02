Freshers' reception held at Eastern University

The Freshers' Reception for students enrolled in the Spring 2023, Summer 2023, and Spring 2024 semesters at Eastern University took place on March 2, 2024, at the Rezakul Haider Hall, Eastern University, Savar, Dhaka.

Mr. Md. Saiful Islam, MP, honored the occasion as the Chief Guest. Mr. Mohammed Ali Azzam, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Eastern University, and Engr. Badrul Hasan Khan, Chairman of Ridge Park Holdings Ltd, joined as Special Guests in the program, reads a press release.

The session was presided over by Professor Dr. Shahid Akhtar Hossain, the Vice-Chancellor of Eastern University.

In the event, Chief Guest advised new students to take all the facilities of the university to ensure the quality of higher education. The chief guest highlighted the issue of getting permanent certificate of Eastern University. He emphasized on the moral education and human values for the young generation.

During the event, the Deans introduced the faculty members to the incoming students. The gathering included faculty members, officials, and students, fostering a sense of community within the university. The program concluded with a vibrant cultural session featuring performances by the band Sitar and students from the Eastern University Cultural Club.

