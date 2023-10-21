'Rezakul Haider Hall' inaugurated at Eastern University

'Rezakul Haider Hall' was officially inaugurated at Eastern University.

Rezakul Haider's wife, Safura Haider, and son, Akbar Haider Munna, cut the ribbon and unveiled the nameplate of 'Rezakul Haider Hall' in honour of the late Chairman and Member of the Board of Trustees of Eastern University, Rezakul Haider on Saturday (21 October), reads a press release.

Akbar Haider Munna is also an alumnus of Eastern University.

The opening ceremony of the hall turned into a commemoration. While the speakers were describing Rezakul Haider's illustrious career, Safura Haider sat in the guest seat on the stage, wiping her eyes. The guests noted that Rezakul Haider was a unique person. Throughout his long career, he built many institutions, providing employment to thousands of people. He was one of the founding members of Eastern University.

The existing seminar hall of Eastern University was inaugurated in his name on this day with appropriate decorations and a sound system.

Eastern University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Sahid Akhtar Hossain, presided over the event. The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of Eastern University, Mohammad Ali Azzam, was the special guest. Registrar Dr. Abul Bashar Khan delivered a welcome speech at the event, and Treasurer Professor Shamsul Huda also addressed the audience.

The BOT Chairman and Vice-Chancellor presented crests to the two inaugural guests, and then the cake was cut. Sajed Fatemi, the university's Public Relations Director and the vocalist of the Nakshikatha Band, performed a song at this time. Nazla Fatmi, Director of Admission Department and Assistant Professor of English Department, conducted the programme.