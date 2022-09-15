Eastern University concludes Business Challenge Season 3

Eastern University Business Challenge - Season 3, a nationwide competition for college students, concluded at its permanent campus in Ashulia on Wednesday (14 September).

The grand event aimed to sharpen the academic skills of potential students and make them fit for the ongoing competition in the sphere had over 200 participants from around the country, reads a press release.

The programme also developed an environment to facilitate networking among students of different colleges.

Director of Babylon Group of Companies SM Emdadul Islam was the chief guest and Vice Chancellor of Eastern University Professor DrShahid Akhtar Hossain was the guest of honour, while Renowned Content Creator Md Ashraful Alam (Go with Ashraful Alam) attended the event as a special guest.

Photo: Courtesy

Dean of Faculty of Faculty of Business Administration Professor Dr Abbas Ali Khan presided over the program.

This year the event has been divided into three rounds. The first round (qualifying round) was the MCQ where participation was available through both offline and online modes. 2nd Round and Final Round through MCQ and Short Question Answers were held at University Permanent Campus Premises.

Shah Jalal from Mirpur Cantonment Public School & College has been selected as the best winner and got Tk10,000, Cadi Muktadir Ahmed from Mirpur Cantonment School and College was the first runner-up and he got Tk8,000 and TasmiaJahan from Adamjee Cantonment College got Tk6,000 as the 2nd runner-up.

Photo: Courtesy

Apart from substantial cash prizes, medals and crests have been given to the participants along with attractive prizes and certificates for other participants.

Under the management of the Faculty of Business Administration of Eastern University, the syllabus of this year's competition is the first-year college-level accounting, marketing, management, finance and current business knowledge.

Travel, environment and business-focused Content Creator platform 'Go with Ashraful Alam' was the event partner of this grand contest. English national daily' The Business Standard', Dainik Jugantar, Business news portal 'Desh Shamachar', and Radio Today were the media partners of the event.