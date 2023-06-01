Eastern University celebrates 20th anniversary

01 June, 2023, 04:55 pm
Eastern University celebrates 20th anniversary

Photo: PR
Eastern University (EU) celebrated 20 years of establishment and achievement of permanent certificate on Wednesday (31 May).

On this occasion, a programme was held at the university campus, reads a press release.

Mohammad Ali Azzam, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the university highlighted successes of the university in the event.

He called upon the faculties, officials and staffs to come forward with collective efforts to continue the overall progress of the university.

The programme was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Akhtar Hossain.

The anniversary programme was attended by board member and former chairman Engineer Khandkar Mezbah Uddin Ahmed, board member and former chairman Anwar Hossain Chowdhury, BOT member and former chairman Abul Khair Chowdhury.

The program was conducted by Registrar Dr Abul Bashar Khan.

