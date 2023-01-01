Ali Azzam elected chairman of Eastern University

Businessman and educationist Md Ali Azzam has been elected as the chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of Eastern University, said a press release.

He has been elected at the annual general meeting of the board of trustees held on Saturday (31 December). The outgoing Chairman of the board Dr Shamsuddoha Khandkar presided over the meeting.

Dr Shamsuddoha Khondokar handed over the office to the new chair during the annual general meeting. The new chair has been welcomed and congratulated by the members of the board. He will chair the board for the next one year starting from 1st January 2023.

Earlier, Ali Azzam served in various important positions including treasurer of the Eastern University Foundation, chairman of the board committee on admission and disciplinary affairs of Eastern University.

Apart from being a member of the Board of Trustees of Port City International University, Md Ali Azzam is involved in various educational and religious institutions and social organisation.

He is the founder of educational institutions, mosques, madrasas in different parts of the country, a lifelong donor member of Shajhanpur Islamia High School. Besides this, he is involved in various social and cultural institutions.

Mr Azzam is the chairman of Jamila - Latif Foundation; he is also the owner of M/s Fatema Steel Corporation and the managing director of real estate firm Al Jamil Properties Limited.