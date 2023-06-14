Dutch-Bangla Bank holds 27th AGM 

The 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited was held on Monday (12 June) through virtual platform.

Sayem Ahmed, chairman of Board of Directors of the bank presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

A large number of shareholders virtually participated in the AGM of the bank. In the AGM, shareholders approved 25% dividend (17.5% cash dividend and 7.5% stock dividend per share) for the year 2022.

The audited financial statements of the bank for the year ended 31 December 2022 were placed before the AGM. The shareholders approved the financial statements for the year 2022 and made various observations and suggestions on performance of the bank.

Total assets of the bank as of 31 December, 2022 stood at Tk555,473.6 million compared to Tk514,399.8 million of 2021 registering a growth by Tk41,073.9 million or 8.0%.

Loans and advances of the bank stood at Tk364,000.8 million at the end of 2022 with growth of 13.9% over Tk319,448.1 million at the end of 2021. The deposits grew by Tk36,631.0 million in 2022 from Tk401,500.3 million to Tk438,131.3 million showing a growth of 9.1%.

In 2022, profit before tax of the bank stood at Tk8,866.6 million compared to Tk8,132.7 million in 2021. Profit after tax stood at Tk5,661.7 million compared to Tk5,561.1 million in 2021.

During the year under review, earnings per share, attributable to shareholders, was Tk8.14 compared to Tk7.99 (restated) during the previous year. Capital to Risk-weighted Asset (s) Ratio (CRAR) under Basel III stood at 15.55% at the end of 2022 against the Bangladesh Bank's minimum requirement of 12.50%.

The meeting approved the re-appointment of Sayem Ahmed and Sadia Rayen Ahmed as director of the bank.



The meeting also appointed M/s A Qasem and Co, Chartered Accountants as the external auditor of the Bank and M/s Hoda Vasi Chowdhury & Co, Chartered Accountants as Corporate Governance Compliance Auditor of the Bank for the year 2023.

