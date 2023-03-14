Ex-security agency driver masterminded DBBL robbery: DB

Sohel Rana, a former driver for Money Plant Link Pvt Limited masterminded the heist of Tk11.25 crore from a Dutch Bangla Bank Limited (DBBL) cash van, says police.

Additional Commissioner and Chief of DMP's Detective Branch (DB) Mohammad Harun Or Rashid made the disclosure while addressing the press following the arrest of three more robbers in Dhaka on Tuesday (14 March).

The arrests were made during separate drives in Dhaka's Korail, Khulna and Netrokona.

DB has also recovered Tk58.7 lakh of the robbed money. With this, the total amount recovered till now stands over Tk7.1 crore.

"One of the masterminds of the heist, Akash, was arrested from Khulna this morning. Another mastermind Sohel Rana is on the run but we are aware of his whereabouts.

"Rana was a driver for Money Plant Link Pvt Limited. He knew that the agency transported money without armed security guards," the DB chief added.

He said, "The culprits had a duplicate key of the microbus that was robbed, granting them easy access inside.

"Two of the arrestees have bought cars with their cut while the other has lent money to others."