Dutch Bangla Bank relocates Mohakhali branch to new premises

Dutch Bangla Bank has relocated its Mohakhali branch to the new premises.

The new location is Medona Tower (2nd Floor), Bir Uttam AK Khandakar Road, Mohakhali C/A, Dhaka , according to a press release.

Abul Kashem Md Shirin, Managing Director & CEO of the bank was present on the occasion and formally inaugurated the new premises of Mohakhali branch.

Local dignitaries, businessmen, industrialists, senior executives of the bank and other guests attended the programme.