Dutch Bangla Bank profit grows 1.87% in 2022

Stocks

TBS Report
18 April, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 09:49 pm

Related News

Dutch Bangla Bank profit grows 1.87% in 2022

TBS Report
18 April, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 09:49 pm
Dutch Bangla Bank profit grows 1.87% in 2022

The Dutch Bangla Bank Ltd has posted 1.87% higher profits for 2022.

The earnings per share (EPS) of the private sector commercial bank increased to Tk8.14 from Tk7.99 in the previous year, according to a public disclosure following the bank's board meeting on Tuesday.

At the end of December, the bank's net asset value per share stood at Tk59.85.

Its board of directors has recommended a 17.5% or Tk1.75 cash dividend against each share having a face value of Tk10. Also, the shareholders will get 7.5% stock dividends that means 15 new shares against every 200 existing shares.

Dutch-Bangla Bank shareholders will join the annual general meeting online at 10am on 12 June to approve the financial statements, dividends and other proposals.

Record date to identify the shareholders entitled for the AGM participation and the 2022 dividends will be 17 May.

The bank also will change its name to Dutch-Bangla Bank PLC from Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd to comply with the amended Companies Act that asked all the publicly traded firms to adopt the suffix PLC instead of Limited or Ltd.

Dutch-Bangla Bank shares have been stuck on the floor price of Tk62.6 for more than five months on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).
 

Top News

Dutch Bangla Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

8h | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

9h | Panorama
Muhammad Zayed Hossen Jubayer. Sketch: TBS

Who let the screenshots out?

9h | Thoughts
Naser Ezaz Bijoy. Sketch: TBS

Cashless is priceless: Imagining a cashless life

10h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

6h | TBS Today
Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

5h | TBS World
At what age kids should get a smartphone?

At what age kids should get a smartphone?

11h | Tech Talk
The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

11h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away