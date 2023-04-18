Dutch Bangla Bank profit grows 1.87% in 2022

The Dutch Bangla Bank Ltd has posted 1.87% higher profits for 2022.

The earnings per share (EPS) of the private sector commercial bank increased to Tk8.14 from Tk7.99 in the previous year, according to a public disclosure following the bank's board meeting on Tuesday.

At the end of December, the bank's net asset value per share stood at Tk59.85.

Its board of directors has recommended a 17.5% or Tk1.75 cash dividend against each share having a face value of Tk10. Also, the shareholders will get 7.5% stock dividends that means 15 new shares against every 200 existing shares.

Dutch-Bangla Bank shareholders will join the annual general meeting online at 10am on 12 June to approve the financial statements, dividends and other proposals.

Record date to identify the shareholders entitled for the AGM participation and the 2022 dividends will be 17 May.

The bank also will change its name to Dutch-Bangla Bank PLC from Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd to comply with the amended Companies Act that asked all the publicly traded firms to adopt the suffix PLC instead of Limited or Ltd.

Dutch-Bangla Bank shares have been stuck on the floor price of Tk62.6 for more than five months on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

