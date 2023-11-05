Tk26 lakh ATM booth robbery in Sylhet: 2 more arrested, Tk18 lakh recovered

TBS Report
05 November, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 02:59 pm

The ATM booth in Sylhet after it was robbed on 3 November 2023. Photo: Debasish Debu
The ATM booth in Sylhet after it was robbed on 3 November 2023. Photo: Debasish Debu

Police arrested two more people from Dhaka and Kishoreganj's Bhairab in connection with the Tk26.32 lakh heist in an ATM booth of the Dutch-Bangla Bank in Sylhet. 

So far, three people have been arrested over the incident.

Based on the information received from the arrested persons, Tk18.06 lakh has also been recovered in a separate operation.

Aminul Haque, 24 and Nurul Islam Munna, 25, were arrested in separate operations on Saturday.

Confirming the arrests, Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (North) Azbahar Ali Sheikh said Tk10 lakh had been recovered from Limon's house, Tk5.35 lakh from Nurul's house and Tk21,000 from Aminul's house.

He said of the remaining money, Tk6.78 lakh was deposited by the accused in various bank accounts, and they already spent Tk1.48 lakh.

Aminul was arrested from the office of Securex Company in Sajeda Tower under Motijheel police station in Dhaka, and Nurul from the front of Ujanbhati Hotel under Bhairab police station.

Earlier, Albab Hossain Limon (22) was arrested from the Shibganj area of Sylhet on Friday.

Limon and Aminul are both officials of Securex, a money supply company.

Albab's arrest came after Securex ATM Officer (Sylhet Zone) Sandipan Das filed a case with the Airport police station on Friday (3 November) against him and another ATM officer, Aminul Haque.

In the case statement, Sandipan Das said he suspected that the company's ATM officers Albab Hossain and Aminul Haque could be involved in the incident along with 2-3 others.

On 27 October, Tk27.75 lakh was deposited in the Dutch Bangla Bank ATM booth of Subidbazar. 

However, due to cash jam-related issues, the money was not deposited. After going to the booth on 30 October, Tk26.32 lakh was found missing, the case statement added.

CCTV footage showed that between 11:55pm and 12:15am on 28-29 October, 2-3 persons wearing black caps and face masks opened the vault of the booth and stole the money.

