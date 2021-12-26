DIRD Group appoints IDLC Investments for corporate advisory services

Corporates

TBS Report
26 December, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 03:04 pm

Related News

DIRD Group appoints IDLC Investments for corporate advisory services

TBS Report
26 December, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 03:04 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

DIRD Group has joined hands with IDLC Investments for its corporate advisory services.

Under the agreement, IDLC will facilitate DIRD Group by providing recommendations regarding operational efficiencies, investment management and financial planning, according to a press release. 

The partnership is aimed at optimizing the business operations of DIRD Group during the post-pandemic era and the re-opening of economic markets around the world.

Moreover, the agreement is expected to connect and power an inclusive economy that benefits both DIRD Group and IDLC after the recent downturn in the global market.

The two organisations signed the agreement at the IDLC Head office in the capital on 19 December.

Managing Director of IDLC Investments Md. Moniruzzaman and Managing Director of DIRD Group Nabeel Ud Daulah signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

DIRD Group / IDLC Investments / IDLC Investments Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

4h | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

5h | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

1d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

A Park That Turns Into a Lake in Summer

A Park That Turns Into a Lake in Summer

58m | Videos
Near-extinct White Rhinoceros

Near-extinct White Rhinoceros

1h | Videos
James Webb Telescope ready to make history

James Webb Telescope ready to make history

18h | Videos
Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market