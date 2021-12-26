DIRD Group appoints IDLC Investments for corporate advisory services

DIRD Group has joined hands with IDLC Investments for its corporate advisory services.

Under the agreement, IDLC will facilitate DIRD Group by providing recommendations regarding operational efficiencies, investment management and financial planning, according to a press release.

The partnership is aimed at optimizing the business operations of DIRD Group during the post-pandemic era and the re-opening of economic markets around the world.

Moreover, the agreement is expected to connect and power an inclusive economy that benefits both DIRD Group and IDLC after the recent downturn in the global market.

The two organisations signed the agreement at the IDLC Head office in the capital on 19 December.

Managing Director of IDLC Investments Md. Moniruzzaman and Managing Director of DIRD Group Nabeel Ud Daulah signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.