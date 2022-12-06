4 RMG factories of DIRD Group reopened after 3 days of closure 

The authorities of DIRD Group on Tuesday reopened four of its apparel factories located in Hemayetpur of Savar.

The move comes three days after they had announced an indefinite closure on Saturday (3 December).

The factories are Dipta Apparels, Dipta Garments, DIRD Garments and DIRD Washing Plant.

A notification in this regard was issued at around 8pm on Monday confirming the resumption of production att the concerned factories.

Of the four factories, Dipta Apparels has about 7,000 workers alone with 3,000 more working in three other factories.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Harun, admin officer at Dipta Apparels, said, "The indefinite closure was announced to deal with salary and arrears related issues of the mid-level employees.

"Later on Monday, the owners decided to reopen the factories."

When contacted, A DIRD Group senior official, while seeking anonymity, said, "Our top management has decided to reopen the factories.

"The decision has been taken considering the condition of the workers despite some of them being involved in unwanted activities which forced us to suspend our activities."

He also claimed that the salaries and arrears of all the employees are paid regularly.

Meanwhile, Mokhlesur Rahman, swing supervisor at Dipta Apparels Ltd, said, "There is no good in the factories reopening if we don't get paid on time.

"However, we have resumed working, let's see what happens."

Mokhlesur complained that the owners did not pay mid-level factory workers for two months.

Inspector (Intelligence) Mohammad Kamal Uddin of Ashulia Industrial Police-1 informed that additional force has been deployed in front of the factories to avoid any untoward situation.