Labour leader, hundreds others sued over workers unrest in DIRD Group's Savar factory

The authorities of Dipta Apparels Ltd, a garment factory of DIRD Group in Savar, have filed a lawsuit against a labour leader and 27 other workers of various ranks in connection with a labor unrest that occurred in the factory last Thursday (7 September).

Mustafa Kamal, the administrative officer of the factory, lodged the case with the Savar Model Police Station on Friday (8 September).

M Kabir Hossain, the joint general secretary of the National Garment Workers Federation's Central Committee, has been named as the prime accused.

Kabir, however, rubbished the allegations, calling it a move to harass workers.

Additionally, 100/120 unnamed individuals have also been implicated in the case.

Savar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Deepak Chandra Saha, confirming the filing of the case, told The Business Standard that the allegations are currently under investigation.

"No one has been arrested in connection with the case yet," the OC added.

The case alleges that on the day of the incident, under the directive of labour leader Kabir Hossain, the accused workers of the factory began a protest over the schedule of salaries and allowances, subsequently locking the factory. They then entered the room of DGM (Marketing) Nasir Uddin and physically assaulted him.

The case statement affirms that at least 9/10 workers, including Nasir Uddin, factory quality manager, Shri Pradeep, compliance assistant manager Maruf Hossain, and security guard Samrat, sustained serious injuries during the protest.

Furthermore, the workers are accused of vandalising various pieces of furniture and causing damages to apparels as well as looting of 50,000 shirts resulting in a total loss of Tk3,20,50,000.

However, Kabir Hossain, the primary accused, said the case filed in connection with the workers' unrest over unpaid wages was ill-motivated.

He asserted that the case is an attempt to intimidate the workers and undermine their ongoing movement for a wage increase.

"Moreover, I was not present at the site; I was attending an event at another garment factory that day. How can I be accused?" he added.

He called for an immediate withdrawal of the case, insisting that no worker should face arrest or harassment in this matter.

Regarding the filing of the case, administrative officer Mustafa Kamal told The Business Standard that the regular workers have no outstanding dues, and their salaries are not overdue.

He noted that, according to the law, seven working days are specified for payment.

Kamal said, on the day of the incident, labour leaders and workers deliberately attacked their staff, causing serious harm to at least 9/10 personnel with the intent to murder.

However, Kamal declined to provide further details to TBS.

Earlier on Thursday morning, the factory workers initiated a strike to demand the settlement of outstanding wages by the 10th.

"At least 5/6 workers, including two human resource department officials and one security worker, were injured after agitated workers launched an attack," Asad, the security inspector of Savar zone for the company, confirmed this to The Business Standard.

The factory workers said, on 4 September, when the factory authorities announced that August wages would be disbursed on the 18th, unrest arose among the workers.

On that day, amidst the chaos in the factory, the authorities declared a two-day holiday.

Subsequently, upon the reopening of the factory on 7 September, the workers began protesting when they approached the management to demand salary payment by the 10th.

Additionally, various mid-level workers of the factory confirmed having five months' worth of salary arrears.