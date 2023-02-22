DIRD Group observes International Mother Language Day

Corporates

Press Release
22 February, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 09:08 pm

Related News

DIRD Group observes International Mother Language Day

Press Release
22 February, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 09:08 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Local conglomerate DIRD Group comprising DIRD Composite Textile Ltd at Rajendrapur and DIPTA Apparels Ltd at Savar celebrated International Mother Language Day with great enthusiasm and pride.

The events were observed on Wednesday (22 February) at the company's respective factories in Rajendrapur and Savar, with the participation of top management and employees of both companies, reads a press release.

DIRD Group recognises the importance of preserving and promoting the mother tongue, and the company's top management and employees took part in various cultural activities to mark the day.

Approximately 18,000 employees of DIRD Group were dressed in all black as a mark of respect for the language martyrs while also presenting a united front.

The celebrations included poetry recitations, cultural shows, and the hoisting of the national flag at half-mast.

The employees also paid tribute to the martyrs by laying floral wreaths at the Shaheed Minar, a monument built to commemorate the language movement of 1952, adds the release.

The employees of both factories expressed their pride in observing International Mother Language Day, saying, "As employees of a Bangladeshi company, we take great pride in our mother tongue, and it is our responsibility to celebrate it. DIRD Group has always been committed to ensuring a favorable environment for us, thus motivating us in preserving the language and culture of Bangladesh. We wish to continue to do so in the future."

The celebration of International Mother Language Day brought together employees from diverse linguistic backgrounds and fostered a sense of unity and pride.

DIRD Group remains dedicated to promoting the diversity and richness of Bangladesh's culture, and the company will continue to celebrate International Mother Language Day in the years to come.

DIRD Group / International Mother Language Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

1h | Panorama
The tiger hill vantage point provides a stunning view of the Himalayas, including the world&#039;s third highest peak, Kanchenjunga. PHOTO: TANJILA TASABA MUMU

Exploring the beauty of Darjeeling: A journey through hills

1h | Explorer
Photo: TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships. What’s next?

2h | Panorama
In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

1h | TBS SPORTS
Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

13h | TBS SPORTS
Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

2h | TBS Stories
"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

5
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat

6
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business