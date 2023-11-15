Daraz CCAO and COO receives prestigious C-Suite awards

Corporates

Press Release
15 November, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 02:58 pm

Related News

Daraz CCAO and COO receives prestigious C-Suite awards

Press Release
15 November, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 02:58 pm
Daraz COO Khondoker Tasfin Alam (left) and CCAO AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho (right). Photo: Courtesy
Daraz COO Khondoker Tasfin Alam (left) and CCAO AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho (right). Photo: Courtesy

In a splendid turn of events, AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho, CCAO of Daraz has received the "Best Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of the Year'' award and Khondoker Tasfin Alam, COO  of Daraz received the "Best Chief Operating Officer of the Year" award at the Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2023.

The event was held for the second time organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital on Saturday to celebrate the outstanding contribution of the market players in the corporate sector.

Dedicated to uplifting the communities through commerce, Daraz is constantly working to enhance the quality of life for both buyers and sellers. Continuing the same effort, A H M Hasinul Quddus Rusho worked on rebuilding the trust of regulators and customers, and reforming the e-commerce ecosystem by streamlining the licenses and policies for next-gen cross-border trade, courier services, and payment systems.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Since 2010, he has navigated in a diverse and disruptive regulatory environment across telco and e-commerce industries, regulatory and government bodies.

Bearing the beacon of prosperity, Khondoker Tasfin Alam is currently transforming the logistics sector of  Bangladesh, driving growth and operation efficiency in the e-commerce industry. Steering state-of-the-art technology, building robust infrastructure, and revolutionizing the payment system, he has elevated small businesses to broaden their market reach and prosperity.

Prior to that, Khondoker Tasfin Alam worked in some of the top telecom operators in Bangladesh as well as in the telecom industry in European and Middle Eastern markets.

Daraz has flourished as one of the finest e-commerce platforms driving a sustainable e-commerce ecosystem in Bangladesh under the skillful leadership of these individuals. They expressed their gratitude towards the organisation for such esteemed acknowledgments which will further fuel the company's dedication towards revolutionising the e-commerce industry.

daraz / Bangladesh Brand Forum

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

7h | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

7h | Pursuit
A dove flies over the debris of houses destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 11 October. PHOTO: REUTERS

The rules-based international order is collapsing in Gaza

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Farmerly: An agricultural marketplace to beat Facebook algorithm

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How can Bangladesh qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

How can Bangladesh qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Making yarn from cotton

Making yarn from cotton

49m | TBS Economy
In the war, the GDP of Palestine is falling by 4% per month!

In the war, the GDP of Palestine is falling by 4% per month!

4h | TBS Economy
Card transaction in taka drops 8%; dollar rises 4.5%

Card transaction in taka drops 8%; dollar rises 4.5%

5h | TBS Economy