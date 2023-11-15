Daraz CCAO and COO receives prestigious C-Suite awards

In a splendid turn of events, AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho, CCAO of Daraz has received the "Best Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of the Year'' award and Khondoker Tasfin Alam, COO of Daraz received the "Best Chief Operating Officer of the Year" award at the Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2023.

The event was held for the second time organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital on Saturday to celebrate the outstanding contribution of the market players in the corporate sector.

Dedicated to uplifting the communities through commerce, Daraz is constantly working to enhance the quality of life for both buyers and sellers. Continuing the same effort, A H M Hasinul Quddus Rusho worked on rebuilding the trust of regulators and customers, and reforming the e-commerce ecosystem by streamlining the licenses and policies for next-gen cross-border trade, courier services, and payment systems.

Since 2010, he has navigated in a diverse and disruptive regulatory environment across telco and e-commerce industries, regulatory and government bodies.

Bearing the beacon of prosperity, Khondoker Tasfin Alam is currently transforming the logistics sector of Bangladesh, driving growth and operation efficiency in the e-commerce industry. Steering state-of-the-art technology, building robust infrastructure, and revolutionizing the payment system, he has elevated small businesses to broaden their market reach and prosperity.

Prior to that, Khondoker Tasfin Alam worked in some of the top telecom operators in Bangladesh as well as in the telecom industry in European and Middle Eastern markets.

Daraz has flourished as one of the finest e-commerce platforms driving a sustainable e-commerce ecosystem in Bangladesh under the skillful leadership of these individuals. They expressed their gratitude towards the organisation for such esteemed acknowledgments which will further fuel the company's dedication towards revolutionising the e-commerce industry.