Load-shedding hits 1,868 MW as heatwave shows no sign of relenting

Load-shedding has surged massively across the country as power production is failing to meet the heightened demand amid the ongoing heatwave.

The electricity generation across the country stood at 13,398 megawatts (MW) at 12:00pm today (28 April) against a demand of 15,350, data released by the state-run Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) shows.

The country experienced a load-shedding of 1,864 MW during the period, said the Power Grid Company, which is responsible for the transmission of power throughout the country.

However, according to the government's power distribution companies, load-shedding was recorded at more than 2,000 MW across the country for the past few days.

Sources at the Rural Electrification Board (REB), which supplies electricity to more than 80% of rural areas of the country, said over 2,800 MW of load-shedding was recorded as of 3:00pm Sunday.

The REB was able to supply 6,500 MW of power against the demand of 9,312 MW.

"Power outages in the rural areas are so frequent that if any interruption takes place, consumers have to wait several hours to get electricity both day and night," reports UNB, citing an official of the REB.

"The extent of load-shedding might even be more than 2000 MW if local outages are taken into account," the official added, requesting anonymity to speak as the issue is considered sensitive.

According to official sources, the maximum burden of load-shedding was diverted to rural areas, as part of a policy to avert power outages in the capital Dhaka, and other large cities.

Bangladesh is boiling under the longest and widest heatwave in 76 years since early April.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on the day issued another 72-hour heat alert until 30 April, starting today.

This extension follows previous warnings issued on 19 April, 22 April, and 25 April.

Currently, Chuadanga is experiencing a "very severe" heatwave, while Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj, Jashore, and Kushtia are facing "severe" heatwave conditions. Meanwhile, a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka and Barishal divisions, as well as other parts of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions, along with the districts of Dinajpur, Rangamati, Chandpur, Feni, and Bandarban, with the possibility of continuation.

In recent weeks, the unrelenting heat has tragically claimed the lives of at least 35 people nationwide, based on data compiled by The Business Standard from various media reports.