Community Bank inaugurates sub-branch in Khulna

19 July, 2023, 05:10 pm
Md Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, BPM-Sheba, Police Commissioner, Khulna Metropolitan Police, formally inaugurated the sub-branch on Wednesday

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Community Bank Bangladesh Limited has inaugurated a sub-branch at Sir Iqbal Road in Kalibari of Khulna on Wednesday (19 July).

The new sub-branch is located at the KMP Shopping Complex in Helatola near Khuna Sadar Thana intersection, according to a press statement. It will be operated under the bank's Khulna branch.

Md Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, BPM-Sheba, Police Commissioner, Khulna Metropolitan Police, formally inaugurated the sub-branch on the day. 

He said, "Khulna is an emerging economy and this location is a highly potential business hub. We are happy to open a sub-branch here, which in turn, will contribute to the economic growth of Khulna." 

Masihul Huq Chowdhury, managing director & chief executive officer of Community Bank was present on the occasion. 

"Community Bank runs on its three core building blocks – trust, security and progress. We look forward to growing sustainably by ensuring the highest level of corporate governance and customer service," he said.

Among other senior officials of Bangladesh Police, Mr. Md. Nisharul Arif, Commandant and DIG, PTC, Khulna, Mr. Mohammad Saidur Rahman, PPM-Sheba, Superintendent of Police, Khulna, distinguished guests and eminent business persons were present in the inaugural ceremony. 

