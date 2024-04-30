'Ministries should not only make laws, but also implement them': Khulna mayor criticises polythene ban

Environment

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 09:29 pm

Related News

'Ministries should not only make laws, but also implement them': Khulna mayor criticises polythene ban

“The law of the country prohibits the use of polythene. Still, polythene is being used everywhere every day. So what is the need for the law to ban polythene?” said the mayor.

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 09:29 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque today (30 April) raised questions about the implementation of the law banning the use of polythene in the country.

"The law of the country prohibits the use of polythene. Still, polythene is being used everywhere every day. So what is the need for the law to ban polythene?" said the mayor at a roundtable on 'Climate financing and collaborative strategies to address associated threats' at a hotel in Khulna.

In response, Imdadul Haque, deputy director of Khulna office of the Department of Environment, said, "More than 100 tonnes of polythene is used in our country daily. However, we are conducting regular mobile courts to prevent this."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dissatisfied with his reply, the mayor said, "You speak against polythene only in seminars. In fact, you can't stop it. And your ministry has to find out what is the alternative. The ministry should not only make laws, it should also implement them at the field level through you."

Speaking at the roundtable, Professor Tushar Kanti Roy, head of Urban and Rural Planning Department of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, highlighted various aspects of Khulna city as a result of climate change. 

"We have cut down trees in the city and destroyed agricultural land in an unplanned way. It has spoiled our environment. Now the temperature is increasing due to climate change. Our losses cannot be mitigated if urbanisation is not planned properly," he said.

In response the mayor said, "There is a government organisation called Khulna Development Authority for proper urban planning in this city. They don't do any work. They have prepared the master plan in name only. They do nothing according to the master plan and later, the blame falls on the mayor."

Bangladesh / Top News

Khulna / Khulna mayor / polythene

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

12h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

1h | Videos
Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

4h | Videos
Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

6h | Videos
Why independent directors do not safeguard interests of depositors

Why independent directors do not safeguard interests of depositors

2h | Videos