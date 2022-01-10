Chevron awards scholarship to 783 students

Chevron Bangladesh has awarded scholarships to 783 students from 23 educational institutions situated near its Bibiyana, Jalalabad and Moulavi Bazar gas fields.

About 64% of the scholarship recipients are female, reads a press release.

The scholarship was given as part of Chevron's as part of its ongoing annual scholarship programme for financially disadvantaged, meritorious students.

Chevron's total scholarships included 55 scholarships for students who achieved excellent grades in the 2021 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams, it added.

The average pass rate of Chevron's scholarship recipients in the 2021 SSC exams was 100%, compared to the national and Sylhet division averages of 94% and 97% respectively.

Chevron started the scholarship programme with only a small handful of educational institutions nearly two decades ago, under the Quality Education Support Initiative. Aside from helping students' overall academic performance, this initiative also aims to improve the learning environment of schools near its three gas fields. In addition to scholarships, support is provided in the form of additional teaching, computer labs, coaching support and endowment funds for selected schools, school uniforms, sports equipment, furniture, infrastructure, sanitation facilities and potable water.