10,500 HSC, equivalent examinees to get scholarship

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

As many as 10,500 students will get scholarships based on the results of  Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations of 2023.

Of them, 1125 students under nine general boards will be given merit scholarships while 9,375 general scholarships.

A notice, signed by Prof. Nehal Ahmed, Director General of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), was issued in this regard on Tuesday.

The education boards have been instructed to publish a gazette in this regard within January 21.

Those who will get the scholarship under merit list will be provided Tk 825 per month and a lump sum Tk 1,800 once a year and the students under general list will be given Tk 375 per month and the lump sum Tk 750 once a year.

 

