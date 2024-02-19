Chevron eyes business expansion in Bangladesh: Nasrul

TBS Report
19 February, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 10:20 am

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

 

Chevron Bangladesh is gearing up to expand its investments within the country with aims to reinforce its role in Bangladesh's developmental trajectory, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said yesterday.

"Previously focused solely on onshore oil and gas extraction, Chevron now aims to extend its operations to offshore exploration," the state minister said on Sunday (18 February) after visiting Bibiana gas field in Habiganj.

"After 28 years of presence in Bangladesh, Chevron is now eyeing participation in tenders for offshore fossil fuel exploration," said Nassrul Hamid.

Chevron Bangladesh President and Managing Director, Eric M. Walker, affirmed their interest in offshore oil and gas exploration, stating, "We are actively assessing the data obtained from oceanic seismic surveys."

Earlier in the day, the state minister inaugurated gas supply from wells no. 2 and 9 of the Rashidpur gas field.

He held discussions with senior officials of the Bibiana gas field as part of his official visit there.

At the time, Petrobangla Chairman Janendra Nath Sarkar, Sylhet Gas Field Company Managing Director Mizanur Rahman, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Managing Director Engineer Harunur Rashid Mollah, Bapex Managing Director Md Shoaib were present among others.

