Chevron Bangladesh, Swisscontact Bangladesh partner to foster sustainable development

Chevron Bangladesh and Swisscontact Bangladesh entered a transformative partnership to officially launch the SMILE - Sustainable and Meaningful Intervention for Livelihood Enrichment project on 4 October.

This five-year initiative is a joint mission to bring about profound changes in the lives of individuals residing in targeted regions encompassing Sylhet, Habiganj, Moulavibazar, Sunamganj, and Dhaka, reads a press release.

The SMILE project is meticulously designed to address critical facets of education, community health and welfare, biodiversity, and environmental sustainability through effective partnerships and innovation.