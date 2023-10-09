Chevron Bangladesh, Swisscontact Bangladesh partner to foster sustainable development

Corporates

Press Release
09 October, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 10:01 pm

Chevron Bangladesh, Swisscontact Bangladesh partner to foster sustainable development

Press Release
09 October, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 10:01 pm
Chevron Bangladesh, Swisscontact Bangladesh partner to foster sustainable development

Chevron Bangladesh and Swisscontact Bangladesh entered a transformative partnership to officially launch the SMILE - Sustainable and Meaningful Intervention for Livelihood Enrichment project on 4 October. 

This five-year initiative is a joint mission to bring about profound changes in the lives of individuals residing in targeted regions encompassing Sylhet, Habiganj, Moulavibazar, Sunamganj, and Dhaka, reads a press release.

The SMILE project is meticulously designed to address critical facets of education, community health and welfare, biodiversity, and environmental sustainability through effective partnerships and innovation.

Swisscontact Bangladesh / Chevron Bangladesh

