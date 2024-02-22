State Minister Nasrul Hamid visits Chevron Bangladesh’s Bibiyana Gas Plant

22 February, 2024, 10:10 am
State Minister Nasrul Hamid visits Chevron Bangladesh's Bibiyana Gas Plant

22 February, 2024, 10:10 am
State Minister Nasrul Hamid visits Chevron Bangladesh’s Bibiyana Gas Plant

The State Minister for Power, Energy and Minerals Resources Nasrul Hamid recently visited the Bibiyana Gas Plant operated by Chevron Bangladesh. 

Chevron Bangladesh Managing Director and President Eric M Walker greeted him with Muhammad Imrul Kabir, director of Corporate Affairs and Carl Bourque, the Bibiyana Gas Plant superintendent, reads a press release.

During his visit, the state minister inaugurated the Bibiyana Optimization Project by unveiling a stone plaque.

The Bibiyana Turbo Expander project includes Turbo Expander and Booster Compressor. The Turbo Expander lowers the plant pressure, optimises gas production, and increases condensate production. 

The Booster Compressor slows down the decline of the field's gas reserve. 

The Bibiyana Optimization project is a testament to the strong partnership between the government of Bangladesh, Petrobangla, and Chevron Bangladesh, and aims to enhance the production capacity and efficiency of the Bibiyana gas field, the highest-producing gas field in the country.

Later, he visited the Bibiyana gas plant process plant. The state minister expressed his gratitude for the remarkable achievements of Chevron Bangladesh and ongoing endeavours in Bangladesh and highlighted the company's promising potential and opportunities in the country's energy sector using the nation's leading media outlets.

The minister was accompanied by Amatul Kibria Keya Chowdhury, MP from Habiganj-1, Zanendra Nath Sarker, chairman of Petrobangla, and Zilufa Sultana, district commissioner of Habiganj and other top officials of Petrobangla, Bapex and Power, Energy and Mineral resources division.

