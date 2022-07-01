Buet Photographic Society arranges ‘Voyage of Visuals: COEXISTENCE'

TBS Report
01 July, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2022, 09:07 pm

TBS Report
01 July, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2022, 09:07 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Buet Photographic Society has recently held a photography exhibition title "Voyage of Visuals: COEXISTENCE".

The exhibition took place on 22-24 June at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in the capital, reads a media release.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Voyage of Visuals is a theme-based biennial international photography exhibition.

In this fourth season of VoV, the theme is "coexistence".

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

48 divergent photographs and four striking photo-stories from all over the world were displayed. Selection of the final set of photos for the exhibition was conducted by the three judges ­– Abir Abdullah, Sarker Protick and Syed Latif Hossain.

