Department of business administration of BUFT hosts alumni get-together 2024

Corporates

Press Release
05 May, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 01:52 pm

Related News

Department of business administration of BUFT hosts alumni get-together 2024

Press Release
05 May, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 01:52 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Department of Business Administration at BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT) organised the "BUFT-DBA Alumni Get-Together 2024" on 3rd May 2024. 

This event brought together over 400 esteemed alumni from various industries, both domestically and internationally. 

Distinguished guests including Vice Chancellor Prof Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Engr Ayub Nabi Khan, and the Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies Prof Md Muinuddin Khan, graced the occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 They were joined by deans from different faculties, heads of various departments, the Head of DBA Dr Md Kamrul Hasan, and esteemed faculty members. 

Their presence highlighted the university's dedication to nurturing strong bonds with its alumni network, fostering ongoing professional development, and encouraging collaboration.

This gathering marked the inception of the BUFT-DBA Alumni Association, with Mohammad Mahbub Hossain, International Business Development Manager at Texebo International Pte Ltd., has been selected to assume the role of President. 

Additionally, a 25-member Executive Committee, a 19-member Advisory Panel, and a 6-member Board of Directors were introduced, consisting of notable alumni committed to enhancing the BUFT Business community's growth and connectivity. 

The event featured a lively cultural program organised by the BUFT Cultural Club, which received enthusiastic applause from attendees.

BUET / Buet Alumni

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

3h | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

3h | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

7h | Panorama
A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

NATO’s military vehicle are on a display which were captured by Russia during war

NATO’s military vehicle are on a display which were captured by Russia during war

15m | Videos
497 cities in Brazil's border states of Uruguay and Argentina

497 cities in Brazil's border states of Uruguay and Argentina

1h | Videos
How are so many young people around the world becoming billionaires?

How are so many young people around the world becoming billionaires?

3h | Videos
Americans are drowning in rumours

Americans are drowning in rumours

4h | Videos