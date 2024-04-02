BRAC Bank's Astha app crosses Tk10,000 crore monthly transaction milestone

Press Release

BRAC Bank's Mobile App, Astha, has achieved a record monthly transaction volume, manifesting the app's popularity among customers as a day-to-day digital banking platform.

The mobile app has crossed Tk10,000 crore monthly transaction in March 2024, which is a record in Bangladesh banking industry for a single month app-based transaction, reads a press release today (2 April).

In this month, more than 2.38 lakh customers used the app making 21 lakh transactions.

This transaction landmark came on the heels of two major milestone in 2023 – facilitating more than Tk71,000 crore transaction and roping in 5 lakh customers.

Functionally rich, easy to use, safe and secure, the mobile app Astha enables customers to do banking transactions with just a few clicks.

Astha comprises a wide range of digital banking services and engagement tools, ensuring delightful customer experience, higher adoption rates and market impact.

In Astha, customers can choose from NPSB, BEFTN, and RTGS options while conveniently transferring funds to other banks without any charge. With NPSB and RTGS options, customers can instantly transfer funds to any bank in Bangladesh. Mobile wallet fund transfer, QR Code-based' scan and pay', utility bill payment, and mobile recharge make life easy for customers.

Apart from fund transfer, Astha brings a range of facilities, including DPS, FDR, generating new PIN, changing existing PIN, resetting forgotten existing PIN, temporary card block etc. This mode of transaction ensures greater security as every transaction requires OTP to be sent to the registered mobile numbers/ email address.

The Astha app set new precedence in the digital banking landscape with the introduction of many firsts, including Astha Lifestyle, Charge-free banking, and Digital Rewards, which has put it on the map.

Commenting on this milestone, the bank's Managing Director & CEO Selim R. F. Hussain said: "Astha is central to BRAC Bank's digital transformation journey. It is a manifestation of our strong focus on customer convenience with the aid of digital innovation. This record of BDT 10,000 crore digital transaction in a single month proves how much customers love this app and how it has become a part of life of them."

"Astha has brought the whole bank's convenience to our customers' fingertips. With a tagline of 'Bank Smart,' it provides smart banking solutions and drives a vibrant cashless culture in Bangladesh. We will continue to add new features to Astha to cater to our customers' diverse needs," he added.