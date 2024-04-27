BRAC Bank appoints its chief digital officer

BRAC Bank has appointed a Chief Digital Officer (CDO) to drive its digital transformation journey.

Md Mokerrobin Mannan joined as the first Chief Digital Officer of the bank on 1 April, reads apress release.

Mokerrobin, with his extensive knowledge of the latest technology and digital developments, brings a wealth of expertise from his tenure with leading multinational companies.

Before BRAC Bank, Mokerrobin worked with Nagad Ltd. as Chief Technology Officer and Digital Transformation Advisor to the Managing Director. He worked in various roles, such as CDO, CTO, and other technological functions, with Ericsson-Kenya, Grameenphone Ltd., Robi Axiata, bKash, and UPAY.

Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director & CEO, BRAC Bank, commented: "Mokerrobin's strategic role as a key member of our Management Committee will be instrumental in spearheading the bank's digital transformation journey. BRAC Bank is poised to leverage its hands-on experience with leading technology companies locally and globally to implement its digital roadmap. The creation of this new role underscores BRAC Bank's digital ambition."

He holds an EEE degree from the Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET), an MSc in Telecommunications from École Normale Supérieure de Cachan, Paris, France, and an MBA under Executive program from IBA, Dhaka University. He is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).