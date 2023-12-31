bKash receives 'NRB Day Award 2023'

Corporates

Press Release
31 December, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 10:30 pm

Related News

bKash receives 'NRB Day Award 2023'

Press Release
31 December, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 10:30 pm
bKash receives &#039;NRB Day Award 2023&#039;

bKash has been chosen for the 'NRB Day Award 2023' on the first National Expatriate Day in the Financial Services Provider sector.

The award was given to the country's largest Mobile Financial Services (MFS) provider for its contribution to ensuring easy, safe and time-saving digital transactions for everyone, reads a press release.

On behalf of bKash, the award was received by Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), chief external & corporate affairs officer of bKash, on Saturday (30 December).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The 'NRB Day Award' was given to the seven best entrepreneurs and enterprises who returned from abroad and contributed to various sectors including education, health, industry, technology, financial services, agriculture and culture.

Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

7h | Features
Photo: Collected

5 most-anticipated cars in 2024

8h | Wheels
The idea behind Bangladesh Open University was to keep education open for students of all ages across the country. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh Open University: Finishing the unfinished degrees

13h | Panorama
This year has seen the largest pro-Palestine demonstrations across the United States and Europe in defiance of the West’s policy of unconditional support to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Photo: Bloomberg

The West in 2023: A year of shifting influences

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are the expectations of the economy in 2024?

What are the expectations of the economy in 2024?

1h | Videos
Swing it like Shoriful

Swing it like Shoriful

33m | Videos
Gas prices will fall in 2024

Gas prices will fall in 2024

4h | Videos
Several more conflicts may break out next year

Several more conflicts may break out next year

2h | Videos