bKash receives 'NRB Day Award 2023'

bKash has been chosen for the 'NRB Day Award 2023' on the first National Expatriate Day in the Financial Services Provider sector.

The award was given to the country's largest Mobile Financial Services (MFS) provider for its contribution to ensuring easy, safe and time-saving digital transactions for everyone, reads a press release.

On behalf of bKash, the award was received by Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), chief external & corporate affairs officer of bKash, on Saturday (30 December).

The 'NRB Day Award' was given to the seven best entrepreneurs and enterprises who returned from abroad and contributed to various sectors including education, health, industry, technology, financial services, agriculture and culture.