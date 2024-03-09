Bibi Russell Stands Aside with Women Entrepreneurs

The World famous fashion icon and model Bibi Russell trains women first time in the capital.

A five-month long course titled "Fashion Design Crash Course with Bibi Russell" was organized by Women in Digital on Tuesday (6 March) at Rign Road of Shaymoli in Dhaka. Bibi Russell is leading that course.

The training is given to specially selected 20 new and experienced women entrepreneurs from all over Bangladesh.

Bibi Russell said about the special training in her statement, It's the first time I am giving training in a city. Our women are very industrious and they can produce very high-quality products. But due to some unexpected small issues, they can't compete with the world market with their products. If we can give them some genuine support, the entrepreneurs of the whole country can come up with a leading position in the world market in fashion design products.

Achia Nila the founder and CEO of Women in Digital said in her statement, that we are not only confined by this training but our project holds a very long vision. Our trainees have come from different categories of products like Boutique, Jewelry, Lather etc. and others. Everyone has different product lines. Everybody will start to manufacture their products after training under the supervision of Bibi Russell. In that time, their capacity will be calculated. Then we will arrange a fashion show with their products at the rural level in the first phase and then at the national level in the second phase. We want to promote our trainees both in rural, national and international markets.

The selected 20 entrepreneurs of cohort-1 are Maksuda Parvin Eva, Mashhuda Haque Ifa, Nasima Akter, Raisa Maniza Akter, Rubayyat Chowdhury, Rehnuma Sultana, Shahin Akter Kona, Shahin Shanil, Tahmina Chowdhury, Tania Wahab, Touhida Akter Songita, Mahjabin Rahim Moitry, Farhana Munmun, Avlee chakma, Farah Seraj, Farhana Alam, Jannat Ul Fardoush Hira, Rehmuma Hussain, Mahmuda Rahman, Aloka Rani, etc.