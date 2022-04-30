Bibi Russell - The Dream Weaver

Habibullah Siddique
30 April, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 12:42 pm

Bibi Russell. Photo: Collected
Bangladeshi fashion designer and former international model Bibi Russell is an icon in the Indian subcontinent. Up and coming actress and model Sonia Hossain has always idolised Bibi Russell. Bibi has always been an inspiration for her. 

Sonia is presently in the process of making a documentary on the fashion icon.  She has already completed principal photography for the project, and it is called 'Bibi Russell: The Dream Weaver'. 

Sonia Hossain. Photo: Courtesy
Sonia was in India working on the film's  post-production. However, after coming back to Bangladesh, The Business Standard caught up with her to learn more about the documentary.

The project was planned almost two years ago, shortly after the pandemic lockdown went into effect. 

"When the pandemic started, like many other people, I also became unemployed. I did not have much to do. Absolutely housebound, I decided to start my own YouTube channel." 

"Bibi Russell is my idol; I grew up watching her work. However, there isn't much content out there which encapsulates her life's work. I always wanted a chance to work with her, and after three months of starting my YouTube channel, I contacted her," she added. 

Sonia shared her plans with her husband Ahmed Steve. He has always been a source of great support for her. Steve was the one who pointed out the fact that there was very little content about the fashion icon out there. Sonia put together a production crew. That, coupled with blessings from Bibi Russell herself, the project was underway.

Sonia revealed that she had been shooting with Bibi Russell in d0ifferent parts of the country for almost two years. Old Dhaka, Syedpur and Dinajpur are some of the locations where the filming took place.

"Shooting was the hardest phase of the project. I had to do a lot of research before starting to shoot," shared Sonia. 

Even at the age of 70, Bibi Russell relentlessly works to support taantis - artisans who make garments out of taant, in Bangladesh.

"I started to learn these details about her and as we grew closer over the course of the shoot, my fascination grew manifold."

Bibi Russell has garnered worldwide fame for her work. And through her work she has supported Taatis in Bangladesh since 1996. All of these achievements are showcased in 'Bibi Russell the Dream Weaver'.

"I joined the industry 18 years ago and Bibi Russell has been an inspiration to me from the start," said Sonia. "She represented Bangladesh on a global stage." 

Sonia plans to release the documentary film later this year.

