Bepza observes National Mourning Day

TBS Report
15 August, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 04:23 pm

Bepza observes National Mourning Day

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has observed the National Mourning Day with due respect and solemnity. 

Members and high officials of BEPZA led by the Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman placed a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in the morning on 15 August on behalf of BEPZA. 

After that, the Executive Chairman of BEPZA along with high officials placed a wreath at the mural of great architecture of independence and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the BEPZA Complex premises. 

Commemorating the 47th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu and his family members, BEPZA kept the national flag half-mast early in the morning at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka.

Remembering the day, BEPZA organised a discussion meeting, documentary film show and Doa Mahfil at the BEPZA Executive Office. 

In the discussion meeting, life and political activities of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu was discussed in detail and screening a documentary film created on his life and works. 

BEPZA Executive Chairman along with Members (Investment Promotion), Executive Director (Administration), Executive Director (Public Relations) and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) spoke in the discussion meeting. Member (Engineering), Member (Finance), Executive Directors, all Departmental Heads including all level employees of BEPZA were present during this time. Later on, employees of all levels attended a Doa Mahfil after Zohr prayer.

Simultaneously, eight EPZs under BEPZA located at different areas of the country including Chattogram, Dhaka, Cumilla, Ishwardi, Mongla, Uttara, Adamjee, Karnaphuli EPZ and BEPZA Economic Zone observed the day with due respect. The Zones kept the national flag at half-mast on 15 August. 

They also arranged discussion meetings, screened documentary films and offered Doa at the EPZs' mosques. BEPZA Public School & Colleges operated by EPZs also observed the day in a befitting manner including essay & painting competition on Bangabandhu. 

