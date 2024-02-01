Bangladeshi company to invest $2.5m in BEPZA EZ

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) signed an agreement with the company to this effect at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka today (1 February).

­Bangladeshi company CartonCraft Limited is going to invest $2.51 million to set up a packaging and accessories manufacturing industry in the BEPZA Economic Zone (BEPZA EZ).

Ali Reza Mazid, member (investment promotion) of BEPZA and Syed Mohammad Hasan, managing director of CartonCraft Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman attended the signing ceremony.

The company will annually produce 72 million pieces of Corrugated Carton, Poly, Elastic, Tags and 28.8 million metres Gum Tape, creating employment opportunities for 325 Bangladeshi nationals.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Executive Director (Admin) ANM Foyzul Haque, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Public Relations) ASM Anwar Parvez along with representatives of the enterprise were present during the signing ceremony.