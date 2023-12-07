Chinese company to set up pharmaceutical ingredients factory in BEPZA

The company signed an agreement to this effect with BEPZA at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on 7 December. Photo: Courtesy
The company signed an agreement to this effect with BEPZA at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on 7 December. Photo: Courtesy

Chinese company Crescent Hi Tech Co Ltd is going to set up an 'Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)' manufacturing industry in BEPZA Economic Zone. 

This is the first API factory under the zones of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA). 

They will invest $ 7.6 million to produce different types of pharmaceutical ingredients. 

The company signed an agreement to this effect with BEPZA at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka today (7 December). 

Ali Reza Mazid, member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Xie Weimin, chairman of Crescent Hi Tech Co Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman attended the signing ceremony.

BEPZA Executive Chairman said this API manufacturing industry is a new addition among the lease signee industries of BEPZA Economic Zone. 

He said, "BEPZA gives highest priority on product diversification to reduce single dependency on textile and garments products and encourages electrical & electronics, software, renewable energy industries to enrich export basket. As a part of it, this agreement has been signed with Crescent Hi Tech."

Xie Weimin, chairman of Crescent Hi Tech said they will start the construction work of the factory very soon. He said the produced API will be exported directly to the USA. 

Mentionable that, BEPZA has so far approved a total of 25 enterprises to establish industries in BEPZA EZ including Crescent Hi Tech Co Ltd and most of them will produce diversified products. The total proposed investment of these enterprises has already exceeded $0.5 billion.

This company will produce 315 Tons of 1.4-Dihydroxy Anthraquinone, 189 Tons of 1.4-Diamino Anthraquinone, 661 Tons of Glycuresis 26 & 53 and 629 Tons of Hepatitis C 30 & 27 annually. Around 2,077 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities in this factory. 

Among others, Executive Director (Administration) A N M Foyzul Haque, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam and Executive Director (Public Relations) ASM Anwar Parvez along with investment consultant AZM Azizur Rahman and representatives of the enterprise were present during the signing ceremony.

Chinese company / BEPZA / pharmaceutical

