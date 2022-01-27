bb.q chicken celebrates 8th founding anniversary 

Korea-based franchise restaurant "bb.q chicken" – a sister concern of Eon Group of Industries (one of the leading agro-based companies in Bangladesh) – has celebrated its eight founding anniversary.

The first buyer of the day at the franchise's Navana Rowshan Sayed Plaza, Dhaka, Banani, outlet was made the guest of honor by cutting a cake on Thursday (27 January).

The event was held simultaneously at other outlets of bb.q chicken as well, reads a press release.

Addressing the event, Chairman and Managing Director (MD) of Eon Group of Industries Momin Ud Dowlah, in a video message, said, "bb.q chicken is one of the most popular Korea-based franchises in the world. Eon Group has been conducting business, maintaining a high reputation, as an elated partner of the franchise, for eight years.

"Since starting its journey bb.q chicken, has been working to provide safe and quality food deliver to consumers and it will continue in the future Insha Allah, in this regard bb.q chicken very determined."

He wished all the customers, guests, stakeholders, officers, and employees of the organization on the occasion.

He hoped that the way everyone has supported bb.q since the beginning of the establishment will continue.

Global Genesis BBQ CEO Jason Kim, and bb.q chicken Manager Alex (headquarters operations) also wished success of the franchise all the way from South Korea in a video message.

Besides, bb.q chicken (Bangladesh) CEO Syeda Dowlah, and Director Tanim Ud Dowlah, also took part in the celebrations virtually.

It may be noted that bb.q chicken started its journey in Gulshan as a subsidiary of Eon Group of Industries with the aim of providing completely safe and healthy food through Pure Foods Limited back in January 2014, started its.

At present, this popular global franchise has total three outlets in Dhanmondi, Banani, and Uttara.

Efforts are underway to increase the number of outlets in Dhaka in the coming days, added the release.