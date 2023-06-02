Bashundhara Group initiates sale of daily commodities at affordable prices

In celebration of the holy festival Eid-ul-Adha, Bashundhara Group has commenced consumer-level sales activities offering affordable prices throughout the month of June.

According to a press release, the company will be selling oil, flour, powdered spices, chapati, and other products through trucks in eight divisional cities, including two locations in the capital, on a daily basis.

The sale programme was inaugurated on Thursday (1 June) at TCB Bhawan and Secretariat Bhawan in the capital.

The sales will take place every morning at the National Secretariat and Karwan Bazar areas in the capital, as well as at various locations in divisional cities such as Oxygen Junction in Chattogram, Port Area in Sylhet, Satmatha in Bogura, Gallamari Junction in Khulna, Hatim Ali College in Barishal's Choumatha, Mymensingh Town Hall Junction, Chattipatti Mosque in Cumilla, and Chawkbazar area in Faridpur.