Bashundhara Group honours war heroes

20 December, 2023, 06:15 pm
20 December, 2023, 06:15 pm
The country's largest business conglomerate Bashundhara Group accorded a reception to the freedom fighters, marking Victory Day on Sunday (17 December) at the closing ceremony of ABG Bashundhara Bijoy Dibosh Golf Tournament 2023.

Addressing the event, Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed thanked the freedom fighters present at the event and said, "If we do not talk about our heroes today, when the time of sacrifice for the country comes, future generations will not find inspiration. 

"We are all incredibly honoured to have the chance to pay tribute to you today."

The Army chief presented crests to the freedom fighters who are members of the Kurmitola Golf Club, in the presence of Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, reads a press release.

A two-minute silence was observed to honour the martyred freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives during the 1971 Liberation War.

All the winners of the ABG Bashundhara Victory Day Golf Tournament were presented with prizes at the grand closing ceremony.

Chief guest General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed handed over the memento to Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan and Vice Chairman Safwan Sobhan.  

Naeem Nizam, editor of Bangladesh Pratidin; Imdadul Haque Milon, editor-in-chief of Dainik Kaler Kantha; editor Shahed Muhammad Ali; Jewel Mazhar, editor of Banglanews24.com; Rezaul Karim, editor of Daily Sun, and Rahul Raha, executive editor of News24, were among the distinguished guests present at the occasion. 

