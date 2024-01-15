Bashundhara Group distributes blankets among cold-hit people Narayanganj

Bashundhara Group, the country's leading industrial company, has distributed 10,000 blankets in Kayetpara union of Rupganj upazila in Narayanganj.

On Monday (15 January) at 9:30am, the blankets were distributed among the helpless, distressed and cold-hit people on behalf of the Bashundhara Group at the Nawra Haji Yad Ali School And College ground of the union, reads a press release.

Director of East West Media Group and Editor-in-Chief of Kaler Kantha Imdadul Haque Milan was present as the chief guest at the blanket distribution event.

Senior Executive Director of East West Property Development (Pvt.) Limited was also present at this time. Liaquat Hossain, Senior General Manager Abu Hena and local public representatives.