Islamic scholars meet Bashundhara Group MD 

A delegation of Indian Islamic scholars paid a visit to Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir on Saturday (3 February).

Sadrul Mudarris from India's oldest Islamic education centre Amroha Madarsa and Syeed Mufti Affan Mansurpuri, met with the eminent businessperson at his residence in Dhaka on a special invitation, reads a press release.

Imams, and representatives from different mosques and madrasas across Bangladesh, were present at the meeting.

Mufti Rashid Ahmad, Maulana Ihsan Ullah, Maulana Sadruddin Maknoon, Mufti Mohammad Ruhul Amin, Mufti Sakhawat Hossain, Mufti Sharif Hossain, Mufti Mekdad Hossain, Haji Mohammad Aman Ullah, among others, attended the event.

Affan Mansurpuri expressed satisfaction over Bashundhara Group's activities in the promotion and expansion of the Islamic faith.

The managing director of Bashundhara Group sought his cooperation to contribute more to the welfare of Islam.

