United Commercial Bank signs MoU with Bashundhara Group

United Commercial Bank PLC signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) with Bashundhara Group on Thursday (21 December).

As per the payroll agreement, employees of Bashundhara Group will enjoy exclusive corporate executive package (payroll banking solutions) from UCB PLC, reads a press release.

Arif Quadri, managing director & CEO of UCB and Safwan Sobhan, vice chairman of Bashundhara Group signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisation at Bashundhara Group Corporate Head Office in Dhaka.

A T M Tahmiduzzaman, deputy managing director; Alamgir Kabir, deputy managing director; Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman, SEVP & head of Retail Business Division; Mohammad Shajedul Haque Mredha, FVP & head of National Sales from UCB PLC and Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman, FCA, deputy managing director; Shawkat Abkar, chief operating officer (banking); Mohammad Kamrul Hassan, chief financial officer; Imran Bin Ferdous, head of HR & admin from Bashundhara Group, along with other senior officials of both organizations were also present in the signing ceremony.