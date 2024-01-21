Bashundhara Group distributes blankets in Keraniganj

Bashundhara Group distributed blankets among 4,000 cold-hit families in the capital's Keraniganj area on Sunday (21 January).

The blanket distribution ceremony was held at Bashundhara Riverview area in Konda Union of South Keraniganj, reads a press release.

Upazila Chairman Shaheen Ahmed was present as the chief guest at the event and Bashundhara Group Executive Director AKM Nazmul Haque was the special guest.

In aid of the destitute, the Bashundhara Group came up with the blanket distribution.

"Bashundhara Group, the country's leading industrial company, stands by the helpless people during any calamity. Along with the government, Bashundhara Group also supports the helpless people," said Chairman Shaheen Ahmed.

Mentioning that Bashundhara group's humanitarian activities during the pandemic are worth remembering, he said, "They built hospitals and provided medical services to the common people. I respect these humanitarian activities of Bashundhara group."

Local people expressed gratitude to the owners and officials of Bashundhara Group for the great initiative.