'Barvida continues to make effort to develop reconditioned car import'

Barvida has been contributing about 85% of the vehicle supply to the country's transport sector for more than three decades

The Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (Barvida) continues to make every effort to develop the reconditioned car import sector, said Barvida President Md Habibullah Don.

"The present executive committee of Bervida has always carried on its endeavour for the improvement of the imports of reconditioned cars besides taking necessary steps on various matters related to the interest of the members of the organisation," said Habibullah at the annual general meeting of Barvida on Thursday, said a press release.

In view of Bangladesh Bank's instructions regarding the preservation of a 100% LC margin, he called for concerted action to deal with the existing stagnation in the import of reconditioned cars. He mentioned that the current committee is taking all possible steps in this regard.

The Barvida president also called upon the National Board of Revenue to take necessary measures to resolve the tariff disparity between new and old vehicles.

About 370 members including the secretary general, vice presidents, former presidents and executive members of the association were present in the meeting.

In the meeting, the secretary general of the association Mohammad Shahidul Islam highlighted the significant activities of the organisation while the treasurer presented the income and expenditure account for the last year.

The meeting also approved the annual budget of Barvida for the next financial year and appointed the auditor for the next financial year.

In the open discussion phase of the general meeting, the general members of the association discussed various issues related to the country's reconditioned car import sector and the interests of the organisation. They provide full cooperation and support to make Bervida a more dynamic, effective and up-to-date trade organisation.

Barvida has been contributing about 85% of the vehicle supply to the country's transport sector for more than three decades.

