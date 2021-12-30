Sadek Ahmed appointed Barvida administrator

Sadek Ahmed, deputy secretary at the ministry of commerce, has been appointed as the administrator to Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (Barvida) to carry out its activities properly until the election of a new executive committee.

The ministry, in an order, asked him to submit an accurate voters list within six months of taking office and hand over the power after holding the executive committee election.

The executive committee election was scheduled to be held on 9 December last. But the Supreme Court postponed the election on 6 December.