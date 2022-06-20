Habib, Shahidul to lead Barvida

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
20 June, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 11:17 pm

Habib, Shahidul to lead Barvida

TBS Report 
20 June, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 11:17 pm
Habib, Shahidul to lead Barvida

Mohammad Habib Ullah Dawn and Mohammed Shahidul Islam have been elected as the president and secretary general of Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (Barvida). 

Md Aslam Serniabath, Reaz Rahman and Md Gias Uddin Chowdhury have been elected as the vice presidents of the association of the country's reconditioned car businesses, reads a press release. 

The elected 25 executive committee members today elected the office bearers of the association for the next two years.

Earlier the biennial election of Barvida was held on 18 June 2022 where 25 candidates out of 62 were elected by 639 voters. 

