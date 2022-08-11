Bangladesh reaping benefits of Bangabandhu’s visionary ideas: seminar

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was not only a charismatic but also a visionary leader. Bangabandhu's dream of "Shonar Bangla" to a great extent is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, adopted by the United Nations. Though, he couldn't complete his job but managed to take numerous initiatives and left behind guidelines for sustainable development of Bangladesh, encompassing economy, society, and ecology of the country. Now, after 51 years, Bangladesh is reaping the benefits of Bangabandhu's far-sighted plans and visionary ideas.

Speakers thus reminisced about Bangabandhu at a virtual seminar titled "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's vision of sustainable development" organised by Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) in observance of the National Mourning Day on Wednesday (10 August).

Planning Minister MA Mannan joined the seminar as the Chief Guest while KM Khalid, state minister for Cultural Affairs participated as the Special Guest, reads a press release.

EBL Chairman Md Showkat Ali Chowdhury chaired the session and Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar also took part in the discussion, among others.

Terming Bangabandhu as a visionary leader, the planning minister said "Bangabandhu showed the path for development. He set up the Planning Commission and brought the best resources of Bangladesh to the planning commission. He felt the need for rural development and gave directions. His directions and ideas are still followed in the areas of road communication, infrastructure, education, etc."

KM Khalid, state minister for Cultural Affairs said, "Bangabandhu was not only a charismatic political figure, but also was a great social and economic reformer. He had a grand plan for an independent Bangladesh and like a skilled artist he was able to outline the future of Bangladesh.

"The development plans he was able to adopt in just three and a half years in all areas will be considered as models of overall development of Bangladesh for many ages," he added.

EBL Chairman Showkat Ali Chowdhury in his introductory speech said Bangabandhu was not only a leader for Bangladeshis, but he was also an inspiration for the exploited and deprived people across the globe.

"The Father of the Nation has left behind his philosophy and concrete plans for the country's sustainable development in every sector. If we can take forward his ideas and plans, we will be able to achieve the UN SDGs within the stipulated timeframe," he further said.

In his closing remark, Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of EBL said the best way to pay tribute to this visionary leader is to implement his unfinished works in building Shonar Bangla.

Senior officials of EBL along with the invited guests attended the seminar which was moderated by Ziaul Karim, head of Communications and External Affairs of the bank.